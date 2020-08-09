As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Wisconsin, school districts across the state are rolling out their plans for the 2020-21 school year. Some will start the school year virtually, some will offer in-person instruction and some will offer a hybrid of the two.
At the same time, Gov. Tony Evers has issued an order requiring masks to be worn inside, including in schools.
