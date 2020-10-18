As our president has recently been the recipient of some top-notch health care, he is certainly in a privileged position to understand the vital impact that our health care system can achieve.
Currently the United States is averaging over 40,000 COVID-19-positive Americans per day and the death toll is above 210,000 Americans. How many of these Americans would have loved to receive the same level of care? Literally 24-hour bedside nursing and physician care, state-of-the-art Walter Reed Medical Center reception, a helicopter ride, and no medication held back, whether it’s the standard of care for COVID-19 but in addition, the experimental use of monoclonal antibody therapy.
