For years, I’ve read letters to your paper that personally disparage conservatives suggesting that they are the source of racism, hate, and fear in America.

It’s generally best to ignore such dark false thinking, as paying attention to it can make it worse – in this case, however, silence may play into the internatonal Left’s 100-year-old divide and conquer assault on America. Silence may indicate agreement.

