For years, I’ve read letters to your paper that personally disparage conservatives suggesting that they are the source of racism, hate, and fear in America.
It’s generally best to ignore such dark false thinking, as paying attention to it can make it worse – in this case, however, silence may play into the internatonal Left’s 100-year-old divide and conquer assault on America. Silence may indicate agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.