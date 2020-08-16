The actions taken by our law enforcement on Wednesday, July 22, was great. On that day a known and apparently desperate felon was successfully chased and arrested in our area of Spooner and Sarona. This is what I mean by great.
It included great danger, great inter-agency coordination, great dispatch and great risk containment. Expanding on that and in my opinion the potential danger was minimized. Inter-agency coordination comes only from serious and constant training. Dispatch means handling highly technical equipment quickly and coherently. Risk containment refers to you, me, the bad guy but first and foremost the intervention by trained law enforcement.
