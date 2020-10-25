I am writing to publicly thank the staff at the Spooner Memorial Library for the great service they provide to our area. They are very courteous, helpful, and really know their stuff! This has been difficult for them, as for us all, during the COVID-19 crisis, but I have seen them step us and provide the very best service.

I know they have saved the sanity of many of us!

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments