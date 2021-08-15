I don’t normally respond to comments made in this section of the paper but I can’t let this go. Ed Fischer’s statement last week requesting that our community run to our legislators concerning taxing RV owners on the land their units are parked on is at the very least flawed.
The landowner of the campground pays taxed on his/her property. Each camper is assessed a fee for parking their units on said campground. The fee goes for services rendered by the campground owner as well as helping pay the property tax on the entire development.
