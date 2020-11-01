In July, the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (EA) shared the “Moment of Truth” letter, a commitment from coalitions across the country in the wake of the Minneapolis law enforcement murder of George Floyd. We indicated that the letter would serve as a guiding document for our work moving forward. Specifically, we committed to centering Black Lives Matter, which includes supporting policies that reframe the concept of public safety, including investing in community-based infrastructures to provide support in place of law enforcement.
Recently, we learned that Embrace, a member program of both coalitions, experienced a cut in funding as well as a loss of support from local law enforcement agencies due to Embrace’s support of Black Lives Matter. Such pushback, while not surprising, is nonetheless disappointing. It is an instance of police and existing systems exercising power and control that will result in further harm to survivors of violence. We reject efforts that attempt to force us to choose between knowing that Black Lives Matter and working with legal system partners to improve responses for those survivors who engage with the legal system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.