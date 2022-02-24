It’s posted on our refrigerator and remains one of the best pieces of advice every offered, or taken. After all, no other person on the planet perceives the world through the same lens, right? Growing up with six younger siblings likely helped me with that assessment. Much like sharing or kindness, it’s also one of those “rules for living” that takes practice to get right. Practice: If we want a world based on dignity and respect, we must do all we can to affirm the same for everyone. Practice. When we practice dehumanizing those who look, act, speak, think or believe differently, we simply reinforce patterns that dehumanize us all.
Societal manipulations are nothing new. They are designed and practiced to keep us divided while assuring that the powers that be remain in power. Historians know this is old stuff, the difference being that the powerful, assisted by social media, have gotten much better at playing us against each other, while some people fail to adapt or even recognize the threat.
Make no mistake, our present situation has been engineered to divide and conquer. One would think we’d be suspicious of incitements to hate each other, because it’s such an old trick. A trick dependent on the father of all lies: the lie that “some of us are less than” others.
Why, of all the world’s life forms, do only homo-sapiens habitually choose to behave like fools and tools, so easily conditioned to ignore seemingly unrelated events taking place all around us that often combine to shake the very foundation of civilization? Well, in case some haven’t recognized the theme of this rant yet, it takes practice. We are what we practice.
Has the practice of consumptive complacency cemented some of us to blindly accept whatever we are told? There’s really only one way to know. The majority must openly practice standing up against intolerance and for compassion. We must collectively quiet the loudmouth know-nothings among us with persistent, practiced compassion, aka love.
We make a choice when we practice kindness, sharing, truth telling and even democracy. We also make a choice when we practice the opposite. Here’s the thing: Only through proper practice will we make the world a better place. It’s not enough to hope for a better world; there must be a commitment to practicing for it. Perhaps, after some practice, we can at least get to where we stop expecting ourselves – from each other. Ready, set, practice.
