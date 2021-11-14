Hats off to WEC Energy Group for their commitment to fully end coal-fueled production of electricity by 2035 and to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for publishing the story this Nov. 3. Closer to home we see large solar arrays just north of Rice Lake and just north of Spooner generating clean energy to Rice Lake and Spooner residents.
While this is good news and would be great to see similar commitments from electric power producers in our area, we should avoid the temptation to become complacent on climate concerns, rather think about how much more needs to be done by working together locally, statewide, nationally, and globally.
