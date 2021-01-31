In response to last week’s reader opinion “Signs." The writer mentioned taking down all campaign signs, win or lose, so why did she just request taking down Trump signs? That does not sound very respectful, and isn’t that the point she was trying to make, to respect the neighbors. She stated that this was the most important rule in any election. Well, to me her request was not very respectful and somewhat hypocritical.
