I have voted in 13 presidential elections. My candidates lost seven times, my candidates won six times. Over 52 years, I have participated in hundreds of elections, three of my own. The most important rule in any election is to respect your neighbors. The day after each and every election you take down your campaign signs. All of your signs come down, win or lose.
So please take down your Trump signs. Then we can get this election behind us. Thank you.
