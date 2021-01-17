The shuddering and sickening fact is that millions of Americans have embraced a white supremacist society over an inclusive one “with liberty and justice for all.” They have given up, knowingly or not, on our democratic way of life and republican form of government for an authoritarian society where they are in control under a self-chosen dictator.
Over 60% of the commander-in-chief’s party claim he did nothing wrong last Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to a poll by ABC News/Ipsos on Sunday, Jan. 10 – effectively affirming this coup attempt. That means millions of our fellow citizens are abandoning democracy.
