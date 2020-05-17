Last week Kevin McMullin felt he had to mention my name in a rebuttal to my letter, where I spelled out the fact that abortion is a major plank of the Democratic Party. He construed that to mean I was trying to tell him how to act.
I didn’t make the rules. The God that wrote the Bible made them. Now if someone doesn’t think they apply to them, disobey them all they want. I take them seriously, and I very much resent the fact that I have to pay for someone else’s misdirections with my taxes, just because some black-robed Supreme Court judges said it’s alright to butcher babies.
