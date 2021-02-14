Weather Alert

...ANOTHER NIGHT OF DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold temperatures and wind chills will continue into tonight. Favorable conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are anticipated, resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below zero and wind chills 40 below zero or colder. Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&