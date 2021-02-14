Birds are in trouble. Some people may have read about whole flocks falling dead from the sky in New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and elsewhere. It has also happened in Italy and India. While we are not sure why, in the U.S. it may have been due to smoke from the Western fires, but the fact that the birds were emaciated suggests starvation. There are no longer enough insects for them to eat as a result of global warming, pesticides, and habitat loss, the very same things that are causing bird populations to decline. Many species are in severe decline, and others have gone extinct.

Let’s look at some numbers. In the past 50 years America has lost about 3 billion birds from the population. Weather radar, which tracks bird migrations, shows a 14% decline in migrating birds. Birds of the grasslands and Arctic tundra and declining drastically. Grassland species are down 700 million across 32 species.

