Last week (your Aug. 12 paper) a reader described my complaint about campground RV non (property) taxation as “at the very least flawed.” I need to respond.

Let me explain why non property taxation of RVs is a problem for us here in the Spooner area. First the facts: RVs are not real estate and so don’t pay real estate taxes. (They might pay personal property taxes in their home jurisdictions but not here.) Park Model RVs are bigger than some cabins and are often permanently placed. The campground owner does pay property taxes but only on the land – nothing on the cabin.

