Last week (your Aug. 12 paper) a reader described my complaint about campground RV non (property) taxation as “at the very least flawed.” I need to respond.
Let me explain why non property taxation of RVs is a problem for us here in the Spooner area. First the facts: RVs are not real estate and so don’t pay real estate taxes. (They might pay personal property taxes in their home jurisdictions but not here.) Park Model RVs are bigger than some cabins and are often permanently placed. The campground owner does pay property taxes but only on the land – nothing on the cabin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.