I have read with dismay the recent opinions of several readers regarding our presidential candidates, each side calling the other “liars” and worse. That’s exactly where China and Russia would like us, at odds to the point of insult, immune to thoughtful consideration, and incapable of respectful disagreement.

Any student of early American history knows well this country was built on disagreement, debate, conciliation, compromise, and patriotism. Real patriotism – not party loyalty to the point of insult, vandalism, and violence – but country before self and God before country.

