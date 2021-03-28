I recently contacted the office of Rep. Tom Tiffany regarding the COVID-19 pandemic relief bill, and a few days ago I received a reply. I was grateful for his responsiveness to my concerns, but the first sentence of his letter bothered me a great deal: “Thank you for contacting me with your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.”

Why in the world did he include the last five words of that sentence? Surely everyone knows by now that the virus was thought to have originated in China, so stating it was unnecessary. And if, instead, we were suffering from a virus that was thought to have originated in, say, Sweden, would Rep. Tiffany have noted that in his opening sentence? I strongly doubt it. 

