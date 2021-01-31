With President Joe Biden, we again see the light and hope for unity, straight-talk, empathy, strength, and moral leadership that places the common good first. As President Biden stated, “I give you my word: I will always level with you. I will defend the constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America.”
Biden begins with priorities – defeating COVID-19 and subsequently reinvigorating America’s economy. His coordinated plan includes ensuring a sufficient supply of vaccine, an effective delivery system, widespread testing, and wearing masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.