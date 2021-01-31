With President Joe Biden, we again see the light and hope for unity, straight-talk, empathy, strength, and moral leadership that places the common good first. As President Biden stated, “I give you my word: I will always level with you. I will defend the constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America.”

Biden begins with priorities – defeating COVID-19 and subsequently reinvigorating America’s economy. His coordinated plan includes ensuring a sufficient supply of vaccine, an effective delivery system, widespread testing, and wearing masks.

