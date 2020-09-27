President Donald Trump was in the state last week and gave himself high marks for how his administration has handled the pandemic. He said, “We’ve done an incredible job.”

Look at the numbers, then you decide. That was the same day Wisconsin set a record with 2118 new COVID cases with almost 20% of those tested showing positive results. The 45,313 new cases reported in the US that day also showed an upward trend. With only 4% of the world’s population, COVID-19 killed 863 Americans that day, 16% of the world’s 5414 deaths.

