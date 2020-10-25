Two things that are said to be taboo for conversation are politics and religion. This writing is about both. I freely admit that I am a political junky and a Christian. However, on a scale of measure, my political speech far outweighs my religious/spiritual. Recently I was so challenged by our Pastor’s message to not let our political interfere or block our story. It seemed to be aimed directly at me. Prior I had drafted a “Letter to the Editor” critical of the opposing candidate and praising my own. This rewrite followed.
The message challenged me to not allow my political views to interfere with or prevent my story and relating the gospel. I realized within our present political maelstrom, my opinion could be expressed and expressed so forcibly to turn someone off. Previously if that someone was for the opposition, so be it. It was all about winning the argument. Is it really that important? Is this life more important than the everlasting one to follow?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.