For decades, I thought of myself as a proud Independent, more often than not voting Democrat, but at times voting Republican, depending on the candidate. I never totally agreed with either party, but tended to vote for the person.
Like George H.W. Bush. I did not care for his running mate, Dan Quayle, but he was undeniably an honorable man who served his country for decades. Whether it was his doing or not is arguable, but we did get the ADA on his watch, and though he took us into the Gulf War, he also got us out of it; he had an exit strategy, which neither his predecessors nor his successors managed to have with their wars. And, when I lived in California, I voted for Arnold; the Democrats grossly mishandled the economy and Governor Davis deserved to be recalled. Then there’s John McCain, who did have a couple of lapses (Sarah Palin, the Keating 5), but otherwise, given the opportunity, I would have voted for him for whatever he wanted to run for. An honorable man who truly gave it up for his country.
But now? I no longer think we are on the same page. Trump is toxic to the American beliefs we in this country have fought for for generations - the man belittled John McCain. His supporters attacked my capital on Jan. 6, and he thinks those were good people. Those attackers were not patriots, and I will neither forget nor forgive them.
“Legitimate political discourse?” No. Never. I find that assessment particularly insulting.
So, now? Unfortunately, I don’t see any McCains or Schwarzeneggers on the horizon, though it is reassuring to know there are people like Liz Cheney out there, even if I don’t agree with her on everything. So what? I would like to once again have to think about my vote - Democrat or Republican? Maybe that day will come again, but it’s not here today.
Again, so? Tony Evers seems to be doing a very good job leading our state. He is civil, courteous and seems to work well with others when given the chance. Our state is projecting a billion-dollar-plus surplus on his watch, and our unemployment rate is about as low as it can go, and from what I see, he has been a big part of that.
I plan to vote for him and I hope his manners rub off on other candidates. I think a vote for him is a vote for a return to the civil politics of old, when I had to think about which candidate to vote for. Today, not so much.
