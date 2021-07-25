Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... A combination of very dry conditions, with minimum relative humidities dropping to 20 to 30 percent, and west to northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions this afternoon into the evening. Burning outdoors is not advised. Please refer to fire officials for any outdoor burning restrictions.