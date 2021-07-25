Alcohol, drinking

I am all for CAP (Washburn County Community Alliance for Prevention) or any other group that sees the problem from the usage of alcohol. Alcohol is our biggest drug problem. In the 1950s someone came up with a new definition for alcohol. They called it a disease. Alcohol by the dictionary is classified as a drug. A drug will alter the mind.

It would be wonderful if we could steer the young minds of today to be citizens that we all could be proud of. We are all born sinners. The color of our skin means nothing. We are all of one blood. It is the heart that matters. If we could reach our young people for the Lord that battle for alcohol would be over.

