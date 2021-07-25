...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS
NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
A combination of very dry conditions, with minimum relative
humidities dropping to 20 to 30 percent, and west to northwest
winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, will lead to
near-critical fire weather conditions this afternoon into the
evening. Burning outdoors is not advised. Please refer to fire
officials for any outdoor burning restrictions.
I am all for CAP (Washburn County Community Alliance for Prevention) or any other group that sees the problem from the usage of alcohol. Alcohol is our biggest drug problem. In the 1950s someone came up with a new definition for alcohol. They called it a disease. Alcohol by the dictionary is classified as a drug. A drug will alter the mind.
It would be wonderful if we could steer the young minds of today to be citizens that we all could be proud of. We are all born sinners. The color of our skin means nothing. We are all of one blood. It is the heart that matters. If we could reach our young people for the Lord that battle for alcohol would be over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.