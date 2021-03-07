I am a senior citizen living in Spooner. Recently I was very impressed and grateful to find a young man that went out of his way and at his own expense to help me. 

I was on my way to the Marshfield hospital in Rice Lake to pick up my husband who was a patient there. I stopped at the Holiday Gas Station. I was unable to remove my gas cap, so I asked another customer if he would try. He came over to my vehicle and removed it. He then went back to his own vehicle and finished filing it up.

