Climate change
In the January 22nd edition of his weekly e-newsletter “The Tiffany Telegram,” Rep. Tom Tiffany notes that the new administration “chose to commit America once again to the Paris climate accord and unilaterally nixed the Keystone pipeline in mid-stream,” and asserts that “these moves will kill thousands of jobs, boost energy costs for those who can least afford it, undermine our hard-won achievement of energy independence, and harm the American economy – while allowing China, Russia and other countries to grow their economy with no restrictions.” 

If rejoining the Paris climate accord is such a bad idea for our energy independence and the American economy, I wonder why ExxonMobil, Chevron, the American Petroleum Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Business Roundtable (“an association of chief executive officers of America’s leading companies working to promote a thriving U.S. economy”) all support it.

