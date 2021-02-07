In the January 22nd edition of his weekly e-newsletter “The Tiffany Telegram,” Rep. Tom Tiffany notes that the new administration “chose to commit America once again to the Paris climate accord and unilaterally nixed the Keystone pipeline in mid-stream,” and asserts that “these moves will kill thousands of jobs, boost energy costs for those who can least afford it, undermine our hard-won achievement of energy independence, and harm the American economy – while allowing China, Russia and other countries to grow their economy with no restrictions.”
If rejoining the Paris climate accord is such a bad idea for our energy independence and the American economy, I wonder why ExxonMobil, Chevron, the American Petroleum Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Business Roundtable (“an association of chief executive officers of America’s leading companies working to promote a thriving U.S. economy”) all support it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.