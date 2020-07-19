The toll of COVID-19 on our nursing homes and long-term care facilities is nothing short of a tragedy. Here in Wisconsin, 16.6 percent of COVID-19 deaths are among nursing home residents and the number jumps to 43% when including assisted living facilities.

The experiences behind the statistics are gut wrenching. “Daniel” is a Wisconsin resident whose mom has severe dementia and is not able to communicate with anyone. He’s not sure if his mom’s facility is up to the task of dealing with this pandemic. He was told by the administrators there that two residents have died, and two others died after being removed from the facility, due to COVID-19 complications.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments