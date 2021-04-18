All can agree that we must keep our Earth clean and healthy. However, climate warming activists demand that we listen to the science for solutions. But the science has been wrong for over 50 years! For a list of newspaper reports on false climate predictions, see Tony Heller on Real Climate Science. I will mention a few to refresh your memory.

In 1967, scientists predicted a “Dire famine by 1975.” In 1970, an ice age was predicted by 2000. In 1974, an Ozone Depletion called an Oxone hole was a “Great Peril to Life.” James Hansen forecasts an increase in regional drought in 1990s. In 1989 Prince Charles said we have only eight years to save the planet. Etc.

