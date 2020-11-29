...STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TODAY INTO THIS EVENING...
STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. FREQUENT WIND
GUSTS AT 35 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE
THROUGHOUT THE DAY UNTIL THIS EVENING. THESE WINDS WILL ALSO
CAUSE WIND CHILLS TO BE IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S FOR AS LONG AS
THEY PERSIST.
In this season of giving thanks, I was recently given the opportunity to do a ride-along with a rural mail carrier. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been a fixture in my life for a long time. My great-grandmother Ellen Marsh was the only postmaster of Ferron Park (community around Big McKenzie Lake) from 1912 to 1939 when several small post offices were consolidated with Spooner.
Personally, the USPS became important while I was away at college when my then-girlfriend and I began exchanging love letters. When a letter arrived, I wrote a response and sent one in return, but I never wondered what it takes to move a letter/invoice/junk mail from one person/business/advertiser to another community/state/country at the cost of still pennies for first-class postage stamps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.