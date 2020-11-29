Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TODAY INTO THIS EVENING... STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. FREQUENT WIND GUSTS AT 35 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE DAY UNTIL THIS EVENING. THESE WINDS WILL ALSO CAUSE WIND CHILLS TO BE IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S FOR AS LONG AS THEY PERSIST.