Every day Enbridge pipelines transport essential fuels that heat homes, schools, and businesses, power transportation, and fuel industry in Wisconsin. In response to the March 19 Reader Opinion “Enbridge’s eminent domain,” readers should know Enbridge is committed to good-faith land negotiations. Contrary to what the author wrote, Enbridge has been a good neighbor to hundreds of landowners in Wisconsin for nearly seven decades and a steadfast member of the state’s business community.
Despite what opponents say, the amendment to Wisconsin’s eminent domain law only updated a decades-old statute to reflect today’s current business models. It did not expand the authority. Instead, it brought clarity to the regulatory process without changing authority that already existed in law.
