Mental illness is a growing epidemic involving depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety affecting many teens today. The problem is the negative stigma encompassing mental health creates an unsafe environment for teens and children to come forth about their concerns. Mental health issues are looked down upon, undervalued, and criticized by society today. It’s time to end the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

Negative stigma is created by media and authority giving the public an unrealistic view by making mental illness seem easily overcome, unattractive, and inconvenient. Society has also glossed over mental health, making parents believe mental illnesses their teens are facing are usually “just a phase.” This passive thinking allows teens mental illness to only progress. Teens are afraid to come forward for the fear of how society, parents, and peers will view them, which is the result from the stigma put on mental health.

