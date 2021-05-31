One nation … indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Nice words lifted from the pledge we expect all American children to memorize and recite on command. Unfortunately, the meaning of those words are rarely examined so that by the time we reach adulthood they are mostly forgotten. Examples are plentiful in today’s world.
Later on in life a relative few of us (between 1 to 4%) take other pledges, either by entering the military, law enforcement or public/civil service. All take similar pledges to protect, defend, and uphold our Constitution while “in service” to their community and country.
