Really? A mandate requiring masks when we are in public places, implemented in order to stifle a pandemic, is somehow “un” - constitutional? How I ask, how?

Those making such claims need to turn off the TV and read the text, then provide the rest of us with some “proof” for the proclamation. If we stand for nothing (or for nonsense) we’re likely to fall for just about anything, as the evidence regarding the wearing of masks clearly examples.

