America is the richest, kindest, fairest, most generous golden goose the world’s ever known – the most pluralistic and least racist society ever.
Still, angry Leftist (socialist, Communist) ideologues want to destroy her – to save everyone. To understand this madness, one must understand that Marxist zealots set out 100-plus years ago to infiltrate the West, subvert Christianity, transform (destroy) traditional America, and end free market capitalism – all ostensibly to make society more fair. The Epoch Times details the Marxist plan to break America by removing Christianity from her schools in Alex Newman’s “Frankfurt School Weaponized U.S. Education Against Civilization.”
