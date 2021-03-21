Most can agree, no-one likes being played, duped or conned. What’s even worse is having to confess when it happens to us, either collectively or individually. The FBI reports it’s why so many frauds go unreported. The fear of embarrassment is enough to keep most victims silent. Of course, perpetrators know this and use it to their advantage against us all the time.

The old adage “There’s one born every minute” is thriving in these modern times, clearly exampled by the prevalence of conspiracy-driven dribble that is faithfully embraced by some members of society, including those who should know better, like the well-educated, our elected government officials, former and active duty military, and law enforcement personnel – all exhibiting behavior more reminiscent of the “Know Nothings” from the mid-1800s.

