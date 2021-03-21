Most can agree, no-one likes being played, duped or conned. What’s even worse is having to confess when it happens to us, either collectively or individually. The FBI reports it’s why so many frauds go unreported. The fear of embarrassment is enough to keep most victims silent. Of course, perpetrators know this and use it to their advantage against us all the time.
The old adage “There’s one born every minute” is thriving in these modern times, clearly exampled by the prevalence of conspiracy-driven dribble that is faithfully embraced by some members of society, including those who should know better, like the well-educated, our elected government officials, former and active duty military, and law enforcement personnel – all exhibiting behavior more reminiscent of the “Know Nothings” from the mid-1800s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.