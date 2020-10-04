Recent letters to the editor were used to spread gossip about something President Donald Trump reportedly said. These unethical writers participated in spreading this rumor even though 26 people who were present at the event all said that the president never said the terrible gossip attributed to him.
A writer tried to justify the spreading of gossip and falsehoods by saying that he chose to believe the falsehood to be true because the president had made similar comments about Sen. John McCain. The president’s lack of respect for one veteran does not indicate lack of respect for all veterans.
