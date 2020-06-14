Weeks ago the front page of the Advocate celebrated crowning of the rodeo queen with pictures showing no social distancing and not one person wearing a mask. This week Spooner High School graduates are shown walking down River Street with no social distancing and no masks.

This behavior seems so irresponsible to me. I do realize the excitement of graduation was taken away from these young adults, but it is so very important to practice safety from this virus. It has wreaked havoc on our health care system and divided families.

