...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will change to rain
and may stop entirely for a time late Saturday morning into
Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain is expected Saturday
night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
I have lived in Spooner for the past five years in a 500-square-foot apartment. My average monthly winter heating bill for the last four years has been about $35. My heating bill for the period, Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, was over $113, almost three times more than normal.
I urge Spooner residents who have incurred large increases in their heating bills to express their concerns to the Advocate and their local representatives.
