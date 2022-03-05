Letters to the Editor

I have lived in Spooner for the past five years in a 500-square-foot apartment. My average monthly winter heating bill for the last four years has been about $35. My heating bill for the period, Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, was over $113, almost three times more than normal.

I urge Spooner residents who have incurred large increases in their heating bills to express their concerns to the Advocate and their local representatives.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments