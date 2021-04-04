...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected across all of
northwest Wisconsin today. Southerly winds will increase to
sustained at around 10 mph with gusts from 20 to 25 mph. Blustery
winds combined with dry conditions will result in near-critical
fire weather conditions. Check with your local authorities for any
fire restrictions.
This letter is in reference to Bob Olson’s letter in the March 23 edition of the Spooner Advocate. I will specifically focus on the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ALCU) opinion of H.R. 1, voting legislation also known as For the People Act.
Senior legislative counsels for the ALCU, Kate Ruane and Sonia Gill, wrote this in an opinion piece for the Washington Post on March 3, 2021, and I quote:
