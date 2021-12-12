The latest mass shooting by a 15-year-old boy in Oxford, Michigan, is a sign of the unceasing victory of gun violence in our society. What shocks me almost as much is the utter silence of the religious community to anything beyond comforting the grieving families.

The very first commandment in the Hebraic and Christian faiths is that “You shall have no other gods before me.”  Clearly our culture, our courts, and millions of the American people have made a god of the gun. As Martin Luther wrote 500 years ago, “Whatever your heart clings to is a god to you.”

