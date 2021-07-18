For I was in Spooner and picked up a copy of “Our Story 2021, Iron Horses.” As a rail fan and model railroader, I was totally pleased with the publication. It represents a depth of research and a masterful telling of the tale. I learned a lot, a wealth of detail that I’m glad to know.

As a fellow with publishing in my background, I just had to take a moment to say, “Great job!”

