The American Society of Civil Engineers heralded President Joe Biden’s Nov. 15 signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as “a historic bipartisan achievement that represents the largest investment in our nation’s critical infrastructure in a generation or more.”

The organization’s praise for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is not surprising, as it estimated the U.S. infrastructure investment deficit to be $2.59 trillion over 10 years. According to the ASCE: “Poor roads and airports mean travel times increase. An aging electric grid and inadequate water distribution make utilities unreliable. Problems like these translate into higher costs for businesses to manufacture and distribute goods and provide services. These higher costs, in turn, get passed along to workers and families.”

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments