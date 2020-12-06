This letter is not for those who for some underlying health condition and/or age are self-quarantined. It is for the rest of us non-infected folks. Nor am I writing that concerning the coronavirus, the rest of us should throw caution to the wind. However what about the two following commands of God: “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and with all of your soul and with all of your mind. That is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”

(Matthew 22:38,39)

