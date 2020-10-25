Let’s look at the facts over the last 31 years from George H.W. Bush’s second month in office (March, 1989) through Donald Trump’s first three years ending in Feb 29, 2020. The analysis assumes an administration has been in office one full month before their actions can have an impact, and their first month’s statistics are still attributable to the past administration. That’s 16 years of Democrat and 15 years of Republican administrations using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), both accepted measures of the economy. The past 7 months are not included due to the upheaval in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ups and downs of the stock market.
From George H.W. Bush’s second month in office until Bill Clinton’s second month, the unemployment rate increased by 2.0% (from 5.0% to 7.0%). From Bill Clinton’s second month in office until George W. Bush’s second month, the unemployment rate dropped by 2.7% (from 7.0% back to 4.3%). During the George W. Bush administration the unemployment rate again increased by 4.4% (from 4.3% to 8.7%). Barack Obama inherited an unemployment rate of 8.7% and reduced it by 4.3% to 4.4%. President Trump reduced the unemployment rate, an additional .9% to 3.5% by Feb, 2020. During sixteen years of Democrat administrations, the net drop in unemployment rates was 7.0%. During fifteen years of Republican administrations the net unemployment rate increase was 5.3%.
