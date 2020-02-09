The Swamp critters are really getting desperate. Impeach, impeach. That’s all they can think of, even if it opens the drain further.

What are the charges? He asked a foreign government to check on two of two of the critters for corruption, for his own gain! Here is a man doing what we want him to do, what he said he’d do, and doing it pro-bono, amidst vicious attacks, since day one. For his own benefit! To get re-elected, so they can continue attacking him! For his own benefit!

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments