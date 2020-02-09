The Swamp critters are really getting desperate. Impeach, impeach. That’s all they can think of, even if it opens the drain further.
What are the charges? He asked a foreign government to check on two of two of the critters for corruption, for his own gain! Here is a man doing what we want him to do, what he said he’d do, and doing it pro-bono, amidst vicious attacks, since day one. For his own benefit! To get re-elected, so they can continue attacking him! For his own benefit!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.