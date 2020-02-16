Imagine it is 2012, President Barrack Obama is running for re-election. Mitt Romney is the Republican challenger. We the people find out that President Obama held up duly authorized military funds to South Korea in order to get the South Korean president to “dig up dirt” on Romney so said dirt could be used to help President Obama in his re-election campaign.
Then when President Obama got caught red-handed trying to extort the South Korean president, President Obama lied, refused to cooperate with congressional investigators, and further refused to comply with duly issued subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
