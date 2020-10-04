I was just listening and watching Joe Biden in a campaign ad. As I was reading between the lies and lines I’m wondering who can swallow that stuff! Some parts sound so good, like “I’m going to protect all Americans,” but he forgot about all those unborn babies that are part of the abortion plank of the Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party of today is not the same as it was in the days of F.D.R. They were not barbaric back then. The only difference between the Democrats and Republicans then was a little ideology. The Democrats wanted more government and the Republicans made believe they wanted less, but it grew and grew no matter who was in power. I know, because I’ve lived through it.
