By the time you read this, Sen. Ron Johnson and a handful of other senators will likely have objected to the Electoral College vote that has affirmed that Joe Biden has won the presidential election and Donald Trump has lost. If Johnson has followed through with his plans, I will be appalled considering the recent revelations about Trump’s attempted illegal interference in Georgia’s election outcome.
Trump recently spoke directly with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and attempted to bully him into “finding” thousands of votes for Trump and to fraudulently alter the results of the Georgia election. Georgia has counted and recounted their ballots a total of three times. In each count they have affirmed that Biden beat Trump. Trump’s own words are clear; he wants the secretary to “find” enough votes to alter the election results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.