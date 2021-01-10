By the time you read this, Sen. Ron Johnson and a handful of other senators will likely have objected to the Electoral College vote that has affirmed that Joe Biden has won the presidential election and Donald Trump has lost. If Johnson has followed through with his plans, I will be appalled considering the recent revelations about Trump’s attempted illegal interference in Georgia’s election outcome.

Trump recently spoke directly with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and attempted to bully him into “finding” thousands of votes for Trump and to fraudulently alter the results of the Georgia election. Georgia has counted and recounted their ballots a total of three times. In each count they have affirmed that Biden beat Trump. Trump’s own words are clear; he wants the secretary to “find” enough votes to alter the election results.

