Honest Democrat presidential candidates are encouraging voters to embrace Socialism. But this has been the silent goal of Democrats since the late 1800s.

Admitted Russian spy Whittaker Chambers explained that, by 1920, the Communist Party had infiltrated every American institution that shaped American values, including the Democrat Party.  Many pages of Chamber’s book, “Witness,” define how the Communists were able to infiltrate the Democrat Party quickly. Chambers explained that Communists were not as successful infiltrating the Republican Party because “the conservative is suspicious of sacrifice; he wishes first to conserve, above all what he is and what he has.” Page 462.

