Honest Democrat presidential candidates are encouraging voters to embrace Socialism. But this has been the silent goal of Democrats since the late 1800s.
Admitted Russian spy Whittaker Chambers explained that, by 1920, the Communist Party had infiltrated every American institution that shaped American values, including the Democrat Party. Many pages of Chamber’s book, “Witness,” define how the Communists were able to infiltrate the Democrat Party quickly. Chambers explained that Communists were not as successful infiltrating the Republican Party because “the conservative is suspicious of sacrifice; he wishes first to conserve, above all what he is and what he has.” Page 462.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.