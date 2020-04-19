Democracy is at stake when citizens must choose between their personal safety and their right to vote. Other states with elections scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic chose to postpone their elections or had mail-in-voting for all in place, but not Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve the distribution of absentee ballots to every Wisconsin voter. Republicans refused. Gov. Evers moved the April election date to June. The date change was struck down by the conservative majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
