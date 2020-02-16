And here we go! A few weeks ago I wrote an opinion article about the Democratic party, which was challenged by Sherrie Weigand as untrue. Last night I watched the debate from New Hampshire. Not once did our flag show up on camera during the debate. Yes, there was a blue and red wall with a few stripes (mostly vertical) and some white lettering behind the debaters, but in my opinion that does not replace “Old Glory.” I wonder why the Democrats are so ashamed of our beloved flag.  

I guess I was wrong about food stamps and Medicaid. Apparently Ms. Weigand is more familiar with these programs than I am. However, it does not change the fact that billions of dollars are spent on these criminals every year. Make no mistake – by Webster’s definition of the word “illegal,” they are criminals.

