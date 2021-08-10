I write to congratulate our county Board of Adjustment and numerous citizens of our community for contributing to the board’s decision last Friday, July 30, to overturn the campground conditional use permit which had been granted for 200 RV sites near Spooner Lake.

While not part of the decision (high water marks and locations of wetlands were the major factors) the project was just too big and in the wrong place.

